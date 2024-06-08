Aristides Capital LLC Buys New Position in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 155,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,677,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

NYSE LLAP opened at $0.75 on Friday. Terran Orbital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terran Orbital Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.

Featured Stories

