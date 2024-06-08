Aristides Capital LLC Invests $177,000 in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Magnachip Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 47,935 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MX. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

NYSE:MX opened at $4.95 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.