Aristides Capital LLC Invests $163,000 in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,931 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,296.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 803,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBT opened at $11.98 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $558.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 14,549.30% and a net margin of 96.14%. The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0201 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

