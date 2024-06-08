The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.05 Per Share

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Travelers Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $20.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $213.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.77 and its 200-day moving average is $208.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

