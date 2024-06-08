SEI Investments (SEIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on June 18th

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

SEI Investments has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. SEI Investments has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEI Investments stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.77. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,415,077.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,803,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,795,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,925,220.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,415,077.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,363 shares of company stock valued at $20,081,067 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

