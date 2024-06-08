55,900 Shares in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Acquired by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Allakos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allakos by 77.3% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 335,822 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Allakos by 81.1% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,135,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Allakos by 104.2% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,096,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

ALLK stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

