Aristides Capital LLC Takes $175,000 Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALTG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 1,997.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALTG opened at $8.38 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALTG shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

