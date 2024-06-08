62,675 Shares in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Bought by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 39.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,565,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 322,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 64.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 427,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 167,986 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $1.70 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

IHRT opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $4.74.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $799.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.62 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,197.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

