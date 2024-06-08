16,125 Shares in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Acquired by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 586,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 135,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,245,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGM opened at $10.04 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Increases Dividend

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

