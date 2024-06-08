Aristides Capital LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 143.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

