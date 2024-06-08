112,412 Shares in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Bought by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,412 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth $65,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 39,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BW. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 29,229 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $30,105.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 59,229 shares of company stock valued at $62,006 over the last 90 days. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BW opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

