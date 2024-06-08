Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3658 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE RCI opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCI. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rogers Communications

About Rogers Communications

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.