American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth $303,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Donaldson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,072,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $73.20 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $78.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average of $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCI. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

View Our Latest Report on DCI

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.