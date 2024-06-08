Aristides Capital LLC Buys Shares of 46,058 Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 81,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 95,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 106,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

VVR stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

