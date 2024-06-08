Aristides Capital LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MVM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,879,000. Braidwell LP raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,191,000 after buying an additional 1,225,702 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $3,447,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,121,000 after buying an additional 217,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $6.75 on Friday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

FNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta acquired 28,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,339,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,692,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paragon 28 Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

