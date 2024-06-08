Aristides Capital LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 54,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after buying an additional 564,141 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Thoughtworks by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 244,693 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth about $4,233,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 561,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 250,785 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $2.81 on Friday. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $248.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.77 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWKS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Thoughtworks from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWKS

Thoughtworks Profile

(Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.