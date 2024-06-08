7,153 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Acquired by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 321,488.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after buying an additional 1,057,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,374,000 after buying an additional 674,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $18,802,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 12,425.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after buying an additional 478,636 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $13,687,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $29.72 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $75.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

