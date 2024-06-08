Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,778 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Match Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Match Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $32.02 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

