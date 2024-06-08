Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 493 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $175.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.47. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.