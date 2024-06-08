Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

HON stock opened at $208.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.38.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

