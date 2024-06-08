Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $5,988,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 213,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TMF opened at $48.98 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $80.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

