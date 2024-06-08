Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

