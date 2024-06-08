Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 335 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $743.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

