NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12,378.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 817.1% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 514,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.99. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

