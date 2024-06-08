IDT Co. (IDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $959.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. IDT has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $41.58.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.10 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 18.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $80,391.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $593,803.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,462.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $80,391.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,192 shares of company stock worth $690,075. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

