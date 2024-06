BW LPG Limited (BWLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

BW LPG Price Performance

Shares of BWLP opened at $20.65 on Friday. BW LPG has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $22.31.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited is an owner and operator of LPG vessels. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. BW LPG Limited is based in Singapore.

