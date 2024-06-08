Red River Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Red River Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Red River Bancshares has a payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Red River Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $314.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.61. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red River Bancshares

In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $39,089.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,045.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 781 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $39,089.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,045.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Crowell acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $45,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,138. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $57,626 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

