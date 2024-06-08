Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.
Peoples Price Performance
OTCMKTS PPLL opened at $69.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.18. Peoples has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $69.99.
About Peoples
