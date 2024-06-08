Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Posts Earnings Results

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 277.56% and a negative net margin of 644.66%.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ADXN opened at $9.00 on Friday. Addex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addex Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Addex Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) by 103.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 65.33% of Addex Therapeutics worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

