Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.27-14.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7-10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.76 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.270-14.470 EPS.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $317.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.87. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $437.74.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

