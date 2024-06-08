Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 25.06%.

Braze Stock Down 0.4 %

BRZE opened at $36.65 on Friday. Braze has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRZE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

Insider Activity at Braze

In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $184,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,813.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $744,956.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at $25,835,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997. 24.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Braze by 537.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after buying an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Braze by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Braze by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,053,000 after purchasing an additional 826,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,467,000 after purchasing an additional 810,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $37,584,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

