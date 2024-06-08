Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13, reports. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.98 million, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.51. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 6,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $82,496.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,767,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,282,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 42,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $507,036.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,781,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,918,818.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 6,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $82,496.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,767,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,282,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 526,621 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,782. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 126,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 168,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

