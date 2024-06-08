Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.0-32.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.36 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-7.000 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $111.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.02. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

