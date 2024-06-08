Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 0.7%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $172.73 and last traded at $173.77. Approximately 22,509,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 97,444,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $566.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,560 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,248. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 20,641.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,960 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 229,864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,145,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

