Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Down 4%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.42 and last traded at $51.73. 54,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 380,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.89.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 206.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

