American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.43. Approximately 335,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 833,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $790.11 million, a P/E ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

