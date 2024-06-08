Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Acquires 524,340 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,850,412,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48.

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 311,637 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $7,937,394.39.

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 123,388 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 413,227 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 513,104 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

NYSE BRK-B opened at $413.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $408.55 and a 200-day moving average of $391.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus raised Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

