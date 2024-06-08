C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Raises Dividend to €0.04 Per Share

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from C&C Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

C&C Group Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of CCR opened at GBX 156.40 ($2.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55. C&C Group has a 12 month low of GBX 120.40 ($1.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 178.20 ($2.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 167.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 567.84. The firm has a market cap of £607.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2,606.67, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

