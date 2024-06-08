FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

FAT Brands has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FAT Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:FATBP opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $17.12.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

