Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Jeffrey Westphal Sells 1,500,000 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $49,395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,554,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,124,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jeffrey Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $23,773,546.65.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.00, a PEG ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $35.38.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $156.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $155.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

