Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 1,386,844 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.41. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Occidental Petroleum

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.