Insider Selling: CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Director Sells 1,231,979 Shares of Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA opened at $85.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion and a PE ratio of 207.47. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

