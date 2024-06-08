Mixin (XIN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $98.86 Million

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, Mixin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for approximately $165.03 or 0.00238106 BTC on exchanges. Mixin has a market capitalization of $98.86 million and approximately $7,625.15 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mixin

Mixin was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains ‘achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility’.

_Blockchain data provided by: [Blockchair](https://blockchair.com/mixin) (Main Source), [Mixin Network](https://mixin.one/) (Backup)_”

Mixin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

