Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO) Declares GBX 6 Dividend

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Stock Performance
Shares of BEMO opened at GBX 560 ($7.17) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £66.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56,000.00 and a beta of 1.00. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 425 ($5.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580 ($7.43). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 544.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 518.72.
About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities
