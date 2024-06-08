Decred (DCR) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Decred (DCR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. Decred has a market cap of $312.79 million and $3.39 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for $19.42 or 0.00028012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00077841 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011583 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.75 or 0.67698358 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,110,589 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.