Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

TSE:LNF opened at C$22.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.75. Leon’s Furniture has a 1-year low of C$16.46 and a 1-year high of C$23.34.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$562.25 million during the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture will post 2.0611111 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Leon’s Furniture

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.64, for a total transaction of C$226,399.00. Corporate insiders own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

