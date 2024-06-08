Lundin Gold Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 6.1 %

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$19.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.39. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUG shares. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. 58.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

