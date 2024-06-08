World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $178.72 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $178.72 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00047136 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000935 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,875,904 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

