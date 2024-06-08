Aristides Capital LLC Invests $256,000 in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in CVR Partners by 509.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UAN opened at $80.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.24. CVR Partners, LP has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $94.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.67 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 14.26%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.92 dividend. This represents a $7.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

