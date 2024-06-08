Aristides Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 99,733 Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 99,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after buying an additional 2,124,323 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $3,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Olaplex by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,638,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 787,242 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Olaplex by 119,729.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 336,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Olaplex by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 627,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 291,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Stock Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.75 on Friday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.91%. Olaplex’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $71,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 294,553 shares in the company, valued at $494,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.51.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

